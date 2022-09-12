Bacardi elevates Vinay Golikeri to Managing Director for India and neighboring countries

Iconic alcoholic beverage brand Bacardi announced the appointment of Vinay Golikeri as Managing Director, India & Neighboring Countries. Golikeri will be responsible for leading commercial operations across the market for the company’s portfolio of premium spirits and will continue to ensure ongoing sustainable and profitable growth for the business. In his new role, Golikeri will head the India Leadership Team and will report to Vijay Subramaniam, Regional President, Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Global Travel Retail.

"India is a dynamic and fast-evolving market, and is vital to our global growth,” said Subramaniam. “As we continue to develop the Bacardi portfolio of premium brands, Vinay’s agility in identifying growth opportunities within diverse environments and his relentless focus on execution will be essential in achieving our future ambitions.”

Golikeri has been with Bacardi since 2003 and has a long and deep connection with the India market. He began his journey looking after the rum category in India and pursued his career with the company across global roles in London before taking on marketing and commercial leadership roles in GTR for Hong Kong and subsequently for Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Golikeri most recently held the position of Managing Director, Global Travel Retail, based in Dubai. During his tenure, he played a major part in the transformation of GTR as a strategic brand-building and commercial channel for the portfolio, delivering strong plans to build equity with emerging market travelers.

Golikeri succeeds Sanjit Randhawa who, after nearly five years as Managing Director, India & Neighboring Countries, will be moving to Dubai, UAE, to take on his new role as Director, External Affairs, Asia Middle East & Africa and Global Travel Retail.

He will be responsible for developing and implementing the external affairs strategy for AMEA and GTR.