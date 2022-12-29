comScore

Ather Energy brings former Samsung exec Pranesh Urs on board as VP, marketing

At Ather, he will take charge of all brand and marketing initiatives, including brand, media, consumer insights, creative, and community.

By  Storyboard18Dec 29, 2022 1:59 PM
Prior to joining Ather, Pranesh Urs was director of marketing at Samsung India, where he was leading marketing for the Smartphone division.

Electric scooter manufacturer, Ather Energy, has appointed Pranesh Urs as vice president, marketing to strengthen its leadership team. Urs has over two decades of work experience handling marketing and digital media strategy for brands in the IT/consumer electronics space. At Ather, he will take charge of all brand and marketing initiatives, including brand, media, consumer insights, creative, and community.

Commenting on the appointment, Ravneet Singh Phokela, chief business officer, Ather Energy, said, "We are at an exciting phase of our journey, and I am delighted to welcome Pranesh to lead our marketing efforts into the next phase of growth. While we continue building on the solid brand foundation that we've set, Pranesh's fresh perspective and experience gained across multiple categories will be very valuable in bringing our brand vision to life.”

On his new role, Urs said,"I am delighted to join Ather during this exciting period of expansion and brand evolution. E2W is a growing sector in terms of consumer adoption, and opportunities are galore to delight our consumers. Along with the incredibly amazing colleagues at Ather, I look forward to taking the brand to greater heights while creating exciting experiences for our consumers."

Prior to joining Ather, Pranesh Urs was director of marketing at Samsung India, where he was leading marketing for the Smartphone division. He formerly led marketing for consumer laptops and desktops at HP Inc. He comes with an experience of working in the consumer electronics/IT industry. Brand management, digital strategy, direct marketing, digital marketing, social media marketing, integrated marketing, and e-Commerce are his areas of expertise.


