Aqilliz appoints Vivek Mishra as chief product officer

Aqilliz, a blockchain powered data collaboration platform provider, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Vivek Mishra as chief product officer. In the new role, Mishra will be overseeing product strategy, roadmap and development for all global initiatives at the company.

With Aqilliz having made key strategic partnerships & initiatives with Airtel and other media houses in India as well as with MMP & ABG in the Middle East, Mishra will be responsible for driving product and business development and deliverables across Audience Marketplace & Measurement solutions and later scale these privacy compliant SaaS offerings globally.

Mishra will be based out of Dubai working closely with founding CEO of Aqilliz Gowthaman Ragothaman.

On his joining Ragothaman says, “Vivek brings in wealth of experience across software and technology development, advertising and marketing technologies including the much needed measurement, which is the gaping hole in our industry today. Decentralisation is the future of the emerging fusion of marketing and advertising technologies and Vivek brings in wealth of experience in building our suite of products.”

An alumnus of UCLA Anderson School of Management, Mishra brings in 14 years of global work experience in technology, product, research, analytics and measurement. He blends a data driven approach with an eye on the evolving industry and the market needs. In his prior assignments with TCS, Nielsen (US) and Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, Mishra has been responsible for setting up and delivery of Industry standard Digital & Cross Media ad tech solutions, analytical and measurement products for clients globally.

Speaking about the new role, Mishra says, “Digital media companies are grappling with the critical and tricky task of identifying the way forward on the current challenges facing digital marketing, measurement & ad tech solutions; the lack of transparency, trust and convenience only makes it worse. Aqilliz with its proprietary data clean room capabilities powered by the ATOM blockchain stack addresses those concerns and creates trust in a trust-less ecosystem. I am keenly looking forward to working with the very best of the innovators and experts of the industry.”