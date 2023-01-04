AnyMind Group’s Rubeena Singh: Legacy brands will be forced to have D2C strategy in 2023

Rubeena Singh joined AnyMind Group, a Singapore-headquartered technology company, to lead the India and MENA (Middle East and North Africa) operations for the group. AnyMind Group is a platform supporting brands in e-commerce, marketing and logistics. Founded in 2016 by Kosuke Sogo and Otohiko Kozutsumi, AnyMind offers tools to businesses, publishers, and influencers like cloud manufacturing, marketing, logistics, creator monetisation, and so on. The group had acquired India-based Pokkt Mobile Ads in March 2020.

In a conversation with Storyboard18, Singh who was the country manager of homegrown short video platform Josh until recently, talks about her new mandate, the cross-pollination of ideas between Indian and the MENA markets as well as key consumer trends.

Edited excerpts:

Why did you decide to move on from Josh?

It’s a larger and exciting role at a fast growing technology company (AnyMind), which is at the cutting edge of marketing solutions for brands, influencers and publishers. Besides the Indian market, this role will give me exposure to other fast growing markets in the MENA region, which I found attractive.

How do you plan to use your diverse experience to drive business at AnyMind?

My experience across social media, digital marketing and publishing matches AnyMind’s capabilities across these segments. I’m excited to grow the offerings from e-commerce and marketing to creator and publisher enablement.

You are also heading markets beyond India. How different are these markets and how do you plan to manage them?

Each market is different and has its own attributes. The Indian Advertising & Commerce market has the advantage of being the largest when compared to the MENA market. Also, from a technology and product point of view it’s a more advanced than the others. I’m hoping to be able to cross pollinate ideas between the Indian and the MENA markets which will result in faster growth.

What kind of marketing and advertising trends will shape India market in 2023?

Digital commerce will be the biggest trend of 2023. As a result of that digital marketing (especially on the mobile) and influencer marketing will continue to grow.

Any consumer trends that marketers should pay special attention to?

The India tech stack offers a very compelling advantage which is driving the hyper growth of digital transactions in India. All legacy brands will be forced to have a direct-to-consumer (D2C) strategy and will ride on this wave of digital and influencer marketing driven commerce.

Any professional and personal 2023 goals that you have set for yourself?

4X of 2022 is my personal and professional goal!