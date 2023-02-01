Anupam Mittal: Founder, Shark, reel superhero, King of Bling, influencer, creator

In a world ruled by the dominance of social media, content is everywhere and everyone wants to be a content creator or be the content these days, it seems. Consider the growing trend of founders appearing in their branded content, content marketing initiatives and even in their own brand and other brands’ commercials.

We’ve seen a fair number of founders and CEOs appearing in the commercials of their own brands.

Some celebrity founders, as the term has been recently coined, have gained immense nationwide popularity through the success of Shark Tank India. With almost all Sharks having taken part in their own brands commercials, banking on their freshly garnered fame seems to be working splendidly in their favour.

One Shark, however, manages to stand out amongst the crowd.

To establish and run a business, an entrepreneur should know at least a little about all aspects of the business. Everything from ideation to pricing to manufacturing to marketing to sales. An entrepreneur thus, is a jack of all trades.

However, now it also seems that the ability to create intriguing content is a part of the job description as well.

This entrepreneur though, seems to transcend the boundaries of business. He seems to be the jack of a lot of trades. Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi and People Group has recently been seen playing multiple roles all over social media. Everything from creating reels in collaboration with famous social media influencers to participating in advertisements to endorsing brands to transforming into a superhero. He does it all!

We’ve seen and heard in multiple interviews before about the incredible journey of Anupam Mittal, the entrepreneur. But, as per recent activities, we’re witnessing a new and rather interesting journey of Anupam Mittal, the content creator. It is a fun journey thus far. Let’s take a look.

A commercial released by Shaadi.com featured Mittal as himself in various times of his life building his venture through multiple hardships. It also gave us a closer look into his personal interests such as his love for cricket. Not to mention the phenomenal job he did acting in the commercial as well.

This commercial was the first instance we saw where a founder could fortuitously carry an advertisement while having a lasting impact on the audience without the presence of a high profile mainstream celebrity.

Recently, the brand released another rather surprising commercial. Yes, this one too featured Mittal but not in a way you would expect. In fact, Mittal’s entry on screen took everyone by surprise. A superhero is what he played. And what every superhero needs is a heroic entry and stunning outfit. Mittal had both. Who would’ve expected it, honestly?

Mittal doesn’t seem to shy away from engaging and collaborating with famous content creators as well. He has actively participated in a comedy sketch alongside comedy creator Kunal Chhabhria. He has also been a part of a video in a series segment on YouTube by magician and mentalist, Suhani Shah. Apart from these, he has also been on multiple podcasts hosted by famous internet personalities such as Raj Shamani, Rohan Joshi and Tanmay Bhat.

If you’ve seen pictures of Mittal on the internet, you must have noticed his impeccable taste in fashion. Always well groomed and well dressed at any point of the day. Freshly in the news was an announcement of a brand collaboration between Mittal and clothing brand Snitch. The two have partnered up to launch a limited edition line of clothing. The tag aptly awarded to our classy shark for this collaboration is ‘King of Bling.’