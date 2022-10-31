Anuj Tandon moves on from KRAFTON Inc to join JetSynthesys as CEO Gaming

It is a big year for the gaming and esports industry in India. Alongside growing subscriber base and revenue channels, the industry is also seeing some major hiring and movements. Anuj Tandon is moving on from his current position as Head (India and MENA regions) of corporate development at South Korean video game holding company Krafton (owner of PUBG studios and other companies) to join digital entertainment and technology company, JetSynthesys as the chief executive officer of the gaming division.

Bringing in more than 15 years of experience in the field of consumer entertainment, especially gaming, Tandon will now closely work with JetSynthesys’ founder and CEO, Rajan Navani to strengthen the company’s gaming business.

Tandon has previously worked with NODWIN Gaming, Kuku FM, Loco, Tamatem Games and others. He tells us, "We are on the cusp of the most transformative period for the gaming industry in India and have a once in a generation opportunity to build quality video gaming organizations from India."

JetSynthesys has been quietly building multiple businesses under the Jet brand that cover some of the biggest opportunities within the gaming industry. These include its internal game studio, global business partnerships and publishing wing, Sports game studios such as Nautilus Mobile and Sachin Saga team, eSports company (Skyesports) and its invest-and-operate business Jetapult.

"Along with Rajan and team I am excited to take the momentum forward to capture this gaming opportunity for an Indian company and plan to invest and keep growing the business and hopefully take it to new heights,” he tells Storyboard18.