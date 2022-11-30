comScore

Aditya Birla Group's chief marketing officer Ajay Kakar announces retirement

The veteran marketer has also worked with companies like Reliance Capital and Ogilvy & Mather.

By  Storyboard18Nov 30, 2022 1:15 PM
Ajay Kakar, who is an active member of The Advertising Club had joined Aditya Birla Group in February 2008 and was based out of the company’s Mumbai office

Aditya Birla Group's chief marketing officer Ajay Kakar has announced retirement. He spent 15 years in the company. Kakar made the announcement on LinkedIn. In his post he said, "As I look back at the last 15 years with the Aditya Birla Group. Unparalleled! Memorable! Proud! Started with a brand idea. To create the first mother brand in the Indian financial services industry. One Brand. One Experience. For all the money needs of a customer, through his/her lifetime." Kakar further added, "The Aditya Birla Group recognised the potential of this customer-first idea and took the bold step to not only extend this as the marketing idea, but also as the go-to-market strategy and business model for the financial services businesses of the Group. Leading to the birth of Aditya Birla Capital, as the one go-to-customer brand for its wide spectrum of underlying businesses and solutions. Proud to be a part of the journey from its inception. Over the years, the brand and function earned industry and peer recognition and prestigious awards, across all shades of the mandate, at internal and external platforms; both domestic and international."

Kakar has worked with Reliance Capital and Ogilvy & Mather too. He spent over 14 years at Ogilvy and led various functions including the agency's PR division. Kakar later joined Reliance Capital as the branding and communications head. He joined Aditya Birla Group in February of 2008 and was based out of the company’s Mumbai office. Kakar is also an active member of The Advertising Club.


First Published on Nov 30, 2022 1:06 PM

