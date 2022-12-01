comScore

Aditya Birla Capital promotes Darshana Shah as head - marketing and CX

Prior to this, Darshana Shah was the executive vice president - digital, marketing and customer experience at Aditya Birla Capital.

Shah has over 26 years of work experience. She started her career at Boston Software & Technologies as a marketing manager, business manager - Cyberkids. Then, she joined NIIT as the product manager for the sales and marketing department. Shah also held senior level marketing roles at Future Group, Reliance Retail and HyperCITY Retail

Financial services company, Aditya Birla Capital has promoted Darshana Shah to the position of head - marketing and CX.

About her new role and mandate Shah said, “Never did I ever imagine leading the brand, marketing and CX of this large NBFC who have welcomed me as an outsider to be a part of its health insurance business 6.5 years back and now gave me the opportunity of leading from the top.” Prior to this, Shah was the executive vice president - digital, marketing and customer experience at Aditya Birla Capital.

Recently, Ajay Kakar, who had held the title of the chief marketing officer for 15 years at Aditya Birla Group announced his retirement. The veteran marketer has worked with Reliance Capital and Ogilvy & Mather too. He spent over 14 years at Ogilvy and led various functions including the agency's PR division. Kakar later joined Reliance Capital as the branding and communications head. He joined Aditya Birla Group in February of 2008 and was based out of the company’s Mumbai office. Kakar is also an active member of The Advertising Club.


