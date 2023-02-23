ACKO Tech hires Siddharth Vinayak Patankar as chief creative officer and editor-in-chief

ACKO Tech has appointed Siddharth Vinayak Patankar as its editor-in-chief and chief creative officer. Patankar, known for his work in auto journalism, brings 25 years of experience in curating content across various media platforms, including his role at NDTV for almost two decades. He started his career with NDTV in 1999 and donned many hats - Senior primetime news anchor, financial correspondent, producer, and chief editor-auto.

As the chief creative officer, Patankar will lead ACKO Tech's newly created content division and create an end-to-end content platform for the wider audience. He will be responsible for the overall content strategy to build brand love to connect with the audience through engaging and educative content. The new content division’s first play will be in the automobile and technology spaces, where Patankar will also be editor-in-chief.

Speaking on his appointment, Patankar said, "The media landscape today offers a wide variety of content to audiences, but it is also cluttered, and can be motivated, or inaccurate; lacking credibility in many ways. Audiences need to have the choice to be able to select quality, authenticity, and accuracy, every time; while still not feeling shortchanged on entertainment or access to the content. Media also has the responsibility to offer credible news, information, and help bring awareness on key issues. With ACKO Tech’s new content division, we aim to offer the consumer that choice. One that respects her/their time, talks with them and not to them, and also entertains, excites, and engages them."

“ACKO has the culture and ethos that would be ideal to incubate such a division. The company's values and its people resonated with me, and helped me make the difficult choice to move away from a brand I had created and nurtured for several years. ACKO's trust in me and the belief in our audiences gave me the confidence to join this vibrant tech player,” he added.