Kaveri Nag will spearhead the Marketing, PR and growth strategies for Benetton in India.
Sleep India Sleep is a nationwide movement that hunts for a Sleep Champion. Find out how it works and how it worked for Wakefit.
The Glitch’s founder Varun Duggirala shares entrepreneurial lessons and the impact of being a content creator on his personality.
The Glitch’s founder Rohit Raj has quit the agency to start his own fintech venture. He tells us about his advertising journey, new opportunities for agencies, and more.
Megha Tata was a managing director at Discovery Communications India. She joins the animation company Cosmos Maya as chief executive.
Dentsu Creative India hires Joy Mohanty as its chief creative officer