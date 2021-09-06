The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

In this episode of "The Private Market Show", brought to you by Moneycontrol.com and LetsVenture, we talk to Sumon Sadhu, a staunch 'thesis-driven angel investor' active in 7 geographies. Sumon dives into how he thinks while creating an investment thesis, spot a mega-trend and time your investment.

To know about how angels like him 'compete' with new investment structures like Syndicates, Solo GPs, and Micro-funds, tune in to the episode.