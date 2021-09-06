MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeShowsThe private market show

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

In this episode of The Private Market Show, Sadhu talks about why he likes to find places that others feel uncomfortable in and how to create an investment thesis. To know more, keep listening

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 08:30 PM IST

In this episode of "The Private Market Show", brought to you by  Moneycontrol.com and LetsVenture, we talk to Sumon Sadhu, a staunch 'thesis-driven angel investor' active in 7 geographies. Sumon dives into how he thinks while creating an investment thesis, spot a mega-trend and time your investment.

To know about how angels like him 'compete' with new investment structures like Syndicates, Solo GPs, and Micro-funds, tune in to the episode.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Angel investment #LetsVenture #Podcast #Shanti Mohan #Sumon Sadhu #The Private Market Show #The Private Market Show Podcast
first published: Jun 19, 2021 11:00 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.