App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic type 2 diabetes drug

The company has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Empagliflozin tablets, in the strengths of 10 mg and 25 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received tentative nod from the US health regulator to market generic Empagliflozin tablets, used for improvement of blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes in the American market.

The company has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Empagliflozin tablets, in the strengths of 10 mg and 25 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, it added.

Close

The group now has 286 approvals and has so far filed over 386 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, Zydus Cadila said.

The medication is used together with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. It is also used to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adult patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and established cardiovascular disease, it added.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #Business #Health #USA #USFDA #World News #Zydus Cadila

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.