you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic schizophrenia drug

The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Perphenazine tablets USP in the strengths of 2 mg, 4 mg, 8 mg and 16 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Drug firm Zydus Cadila on April 7 said that it has received final nod from the US health regulator to market generic Perphenazine tablets used for treatment of schizophrenia.

"The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at Baddi, it added.

The tablets are indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia and for the control of severe nausea and vomiting in adults, Zydus Cadila said.

The group now has 284 approvals and has so far filed over 386 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were trading at Rs 316.40 per scrip on the BSE, up 15.03 percent over previous close.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 01:15 am

tags #Health #United States #USFDA #World News #Zydus Cadila

