App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 01, 2020 07:31 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Zoom says it has 300 million daily meeting participants, not users

The Zoom blog from April 22 has now been edited to say that the company had surpassed "300 million daily Zoom meeting participants" instead of "more than 300 million daily users".

Answer: Zoom is a remote working productivity solution which has gained prominence as more and more companies focus on Work from Home, with the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Answer: Zoom is a remote working productivity solution which has gained prominence as more and more companies focus on Work from Home, with the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Video conferencing provider Zoom said on Thursday it had mistakenly published a blog last week that put its daily users at 300 million people when the figure instead referred to the number of meeting participants.

The Zoom blog from April 22 has now been edited to say that the company had surpassed "300 million daily Zoom meeting participants" instead of "more than 300 million daily users".

Shares of the video conferencing app fell nearly 7% to $136.86 in afternoon trade following an initial report by The Verge, which spotted the change in the blog post to meeting participants.

Close

Reuters and other media outlets have been reporting Zoom's meeting participants figure as daily active users. The company had not issued any clarification on how it was calculating its daily active users before the Verge report.

related news

A daily active user is defined as using the video conferencing service at least once a day and a meeting participant is counted as the member of a meeting. Thus a single daily active user could be counted multiple times as a meeting participant in a single day.

Shares of Zoom rose 12% to a record high of $168.24 in April when it first reported that its daily active users had topped 300 million.

Microsoft said on Wednesday that its Teams had 75 million daily active users and had at least one day in April when there were 200 million meeting participants. Cisco Systems Inc's video-conferencing app Webex also said it registered a record 324 million attendees in March.

As corporations and schools shift to remote work and billions of people subject to stay-at-home orders seek ways to remain connected, Zoom has seen a surge in demand for its services. But it has also experienced a backlash as the increased use exposed privacy and security flaws.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 1, 2020 07:22 am

tags #video conferencing #World News #Zoom

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Bill Gates says COVID-19 vaccine may only be 9 months away

Bill Gates says COVID-19 vaccine may only be 9 months away

All metros designated as COVID-19 red zones by Centre for lockdown after May 3

All metros designated as COVID-19 red zones by Centre for lockdown after May 3

Railways operates 'one-off' special train for ferrying migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand

Railways operates 'one-off' special train for ferrying migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.