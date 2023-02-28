 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zoom jumps on AI bandwagon, forecasts upbeat 2024 profit targets

Reuters
Feb 28, 2023 / 06:05 AM IST

Analysts predict the AI tech will be a major driver for future growth for the tech industry, which has been grappling with slowing demand amid recessionary fears.

Zoom Video Communications Inc said on Monday it will integrate more artificial intelligence into its products and forecast annual profit above Wall Street estimates, sending the company's shares up 8% in extended trading.

The AI race picked up pace after Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT last year prompted heavyweights from Alphabet Inc to China's Baidu Inc to announce their own offerings.

"I like that Zoom is proactively talking about these opportunities today and I honestly believe it's necessary, especially given Microsoft is already including ChatGPT as part of Teams Premium," said RBC analyst Rishi Jaluria.