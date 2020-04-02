App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 10:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zoom CEO Eric S Yuan apologises to users for privacy and security gaps

He said the video-conferencing platform will now be focusing all its resources on tackling the “safety, and privacy issues” for the next 90 days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Acknowledging the company's shortcomings in meeting the privacy and security expectations of its users, chief executive officer of video-calling app Zoom Eric S Yuan has issued an apology.

In a blog post, Yuan admitted that Zoom was unprepared for this sudden surge in user base.

Following the novel coronavirus outbreak, several countries across the globe have implemented a lockdown in order to contain its spread. From students to employees, all have been forced to resort to video-calling apps.

Close

related news

In light of this unprecedented pandemic, Zoom has also witnessed a surge in its user base. The company's CEO put this growth in context -- as of the end of December 2019, the maximum number of daily meeting participants, both free and paid, conducted on Zoom was approximately 10 million. In March this year, this number crossed the 200 million mark.

"Usage of Zoom has ballooned overnight – far surpassing what we expected when we first announced our desire to help in late February. This includes over 90,000 schools across 20 countries that have taken us up on our offer to help children continue their education remotely," Yuan noted in his statement.

This, he said, gave rise to challenges they had not anticipated when the platform was conceived. Of late, several "unforeseen issues" with the platform have come to light.

Yuan charted out the company's plan to tackle the problems at hand, adding that over the next 90 days, they would "dedicate the resources needed to better identify, address, and fix issues proactively".

-Enacting a feature freeze, effectively immediately, and shifting all our engineering resources to focus on our biggest trust, safety, and privacy issues.
-Conducting a comprehensive review with third-party experts and representative users to understand and ensure the security of all of our new consumer use cases.
-Preparing a transparency report that details information related to requests for data, records, or content.
-Enhancing our current bug bounty program.
-Launching a CISO council in partnership with leading CISOs from across the industry to facilitate an ongoing dialogue regarding security and privacy best practices.
-Engaging a series of simultaneous white box penetration tests to further identify and address issues.

-Starting next week, I will host a weekly webinar on Wednesdays at 10am PT to provide privacy and security updates to our community.

Follow our full coverage here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 10:22 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #world #Zoom

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.