Zoom CEO Eric S Yuan apologises to users for privacy and security gaps

Acknowledging the company's shortcomings in meeting the privacy and security expectations of its users, chief executive officer of video-calling app Zoom Eric S Yuan has issued an apology.

In a blog post, Yuan admitted that Zoom was unprepared for this sudden surge in user base.

Following the novel coronavirus outbreak, several countries across the globe have implemented a lockdown in order to contain its spread. From students to employees, all have been forced to resort to video-calling apps.

In light of this unprecedented pandemic, Zoom has also witnessed a surge in its user base. The company's CEO put this growth in context -- as of the end of December 2019, the maximum number of daily meeting participants, both free and paid, conducted on Zoom was approximately 10 million. In March this year, this number crossed the 200 million mark.

"Usage of Zoom has ballooned overnight – far surpassing what we expected when we first announced our desire to help in late February. This includes over 90,000 schools across 20 countries that have taken us up on our offer to help children continue their education remotely," Yuan noted in his statement.

This, he said, gave rise to challenges they had not anticipated when the platform was conceived. Of late, several "unforeseen issues" with the platform have come to light.

Yuan charted out the company's plan to tackle the problems at hand, adding that over the next 90 days, they would "dedicate the resources needed to better identify, address, and fix issues proactively".

-Enacting a feature freeze, effectively immediately, and shifting all our engineering resources to focus on our biggest trust, safety, and privacy issues.-Conducting a comprehensive review with third-party experts and representative users to understand and ensure the security of all of our new consumer use cases.-Preparing a transparency report that details information related to requests for data, records, or content.-Enhancing our current bug bounty program.-Launching a CISO council in partnership with leading CISOs from across the industry to facilitate an ongoing dialogue regarding security and privacy best practices.-Engaging a series of simultaneous white box penetration tests to further identify and address issues.

-Starting next week, I will host a weekly webinar on Wednesdays at 10am PT to provide privacy and security updates to our community.