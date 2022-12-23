 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zelenskyy returns to Ukraine after visiting US and Poland

Dec 23, 2022 / 09:22 PM IST

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has returned to Kyiv after receiving a hero’s welcome in Washington and briefly visiting Poland, concluding a sprint of diplomacy aimed at thanking his country’s most robust allies and cementing their support.

“I am in my office,” he said in a video posted to his channel on the Telegram social media app early Friday. “We are working toward victory.”

In a brief evening address Thursday while en route home, he expressed satisfaction with his landmark visit to Washington, insisting that it had heeded “good results” that “will really help” with Ukraine’s ongoing war effort.

“I thank President Biden for his help, his international leadership and his determination to win,” he said.

Before returning to Ukraine, Zelenskyy stopped in Poland, where he met for two hours with Polish President Andrzej Duda near the airport in the southeastern city of Rzeszow, a major transit point for Western weapons flowing into neighboring Ukraine and for refugees fleeing Ukraine into Poland. It was the Ukrainian leader’s second meeting with a foreign president in two days.

The exact location of the meeting, held one day after Zelenskyy met President Joe Biden at the White House, was kept secret for security reasons. Video of his arrival at the Rzeszow airport showed Zelenskyy bounding down the steps of his plane dressed in green cargo pants, heavy boots and a military-style winter jacket.