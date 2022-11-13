 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Zelenskyy calls fighting in Donetsk ‘hell,’ a sobering view after recapture of Kherson

New York Times
Nov 13, 2022 / 10:41 PM IST

Donetsk presents a stiff challenge, military analysts say, in part because a section of it was seized by separatists backed by Moscow in 2014 and they have had years to dig defensive positions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russian attacks have turned the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk into a “hell,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, drawing attention to one of the war’s most entrenched battlegrounds even as the country celebrated the recapture of the southern city of Kherson.

A rout of Russian forces in parts of the Kharkiv region in the northeast in September had raised the prospect that Ukrainian forces might advance quickly in Donetsk, one of four Ukrainian provinces, including Kherson, that President Vladimir Putin has illegally declared to be part of Russia.

Donetsk presents a stiff challenge, military analysts say, in part because a section of it was seized by separatists backed by Moscow in 2014 and they have had years to dig defensive positions.

“There are extremely brutal battles there every day,” Zelenskyy said in a speech late Saturday. “But our units defend themselves bravely, withstand the terrible pressure of the occupiers and maintain our defense lines.”

He named four towns, including Marinka and Avdiivka, that run from north of Donetsk’s capital to the southwest, as sites of “particularly tough battles.”

There was no independent confirmation of the reports, but the head of the Ukrainian regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said Sunday in a post on messaging app Telegram that 1,204 civilians had been killed since February, mainly in missile strikes, and more than twice that number had been wounded.

New York Times