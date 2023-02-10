 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zelensky says Russian athletes at Olympics a 'manifestation of violence

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:38 PM IST

"The mere presence of representatives of the terrorist state is a manifestation of violence and lawlessness," Zelensky told a virtual summit of sports ministers chaired from London.

Ukraine has reacted furiously, threatening to pull out of the Games and Zelensky argued that Russian athletes had "no place" in Paris.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has called for a boycott of the 2024 Paris Olympics over the possible participation of Russian athletes, said Friday their presence would be a "manifestation of violence."

"And it cannot be covered up with some pretended neutrality or a white flag," Zelensky said.

The International Olympic Committee said last month it was exploring a "pathway" to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to take part in the Paris Olympics, under a neutral flag.