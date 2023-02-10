English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Zelensky says Russian athletes at Olympics a 'manifestation of violence

    "The mere presence of representatives of the terrorist state is a manifestation of violence and lawlessness," Zelensky told a virtual summit of sports ministers chaired from London.

    AFP
    February 10, 2023 / 09:38 PM IST
    Ukraine has reacted furiously, threatening to pull out of the Games and Zelensky argued that Russian athletes had

    Ukraine has reacted furiously, threatening to pull out of the Games and Zelensky argued that Russian athletes had "no place" in Paris.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has called for a boycott of the 2024 Paris Olympics over the possible participation of Russian athletes, said Friday their presence would be a "manifestation of violence."

    "The mere presence of representatives of the terrorist state is a manifestation of violence and lawlessness," Zelensky told a virtual summit of sports ministers chaired from London.

    "And it cannot be covered up with some pretended neutrality or a white flag," Zelensky said.

    The International Olympic Committee said last month it was exploring a "pathway" to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to take part in the Paris Olympics, under a neutral flag.