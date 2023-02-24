 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Zelensky eyes victory for Ukraine on anniversary of Russia conflict

AFP
Feb 24, 2023 / 11:47 PM IST

Zelensky said Ukraine will prevail if the West keeps to its pledges on weaponry and financial contributions.

Ukrainians living in Athens, supporters and supporting embassies staff hold flashing mobiles during a demonstration marking the anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine and calling for peace in central Athens on February 24, 2023. (AFP)

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed Friday to do everything to defeat Russia this year, as the first highly-sought Leopard battle tanks arrived in Ukraine on the anniversary of Europe's largest conflict since World War II.

The German-made Leopard tanks from Warsaw rolled in to help Ukraine repel Russian troops as Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visited Kyiv to send a "clear and measurable signal of further support".

Poland will send more tanks soon, Morawiecki said, also offering to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F16 jets, as Western allies underlined their unwavering support.

The United States ramped up sanctions on Moscow, this time targeting the country's banks, military industry and semiconductor access, while the Group of Seven industrialised nations threatened embargo busters with "severe costs".