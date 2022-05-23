Zelensky calls for more weapons in his Davos address, says time running out

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 23 said his country urgently needed weapons to defend its territory against Russia and time was running out, as the war enters its fourth month with no sign of a breakthrough.

"If 100 percent of our needs were met in February, then tens of thousands of lives would have been saved," Zelensky said in a virtual address to the World Economic Forum (WEF). "This is why Ukraine needs all the weapons that we ask (for), not just the ones that have been provided."

The Russia-Ukraine war is expected to dominate the four-day gathering of the world's top business leaders, politicians, activists and opinion-makers in the Swiss town of Davos after a gap of two years.

The world should be united and "set a precedent" to deter larger countries from launching a "brutal invasion" against their smaller neighbours, he said, as he got yet a standing ovation that has become almost a routine as he has addressed parliaments across the world seeking support for his country after Russia invaded its western neighbour on February 24.

"Maximum sanctions are needed (against Russia), and I think there are no such sanctions at present...There should be a full oil embargo. All Russian banks must be barred from global systems. The world must abandon Russia's IT sector, and there should be no trade with Russia," he said.

Rebuilding Ukraine

Zelensky called upon the business gathering in Davos to take part in the "rebuilding of Ukraine".

"We offer the world the chance to set a precedent for what happens if you try to destroy a neighbour. I invite you to take part in this rebuilding (of Ukraine)," he said, while insisting that the exercise should be combined with a "complete withdrawal of all businesses" from Russia.

The Ukrainian president said he would use the platform of WEF to appeal to the business leaders "who are yet to quit Russia to do so".

"Any company which leaves Russia is welcome to move to the Ukraine market", he said, adding that companies would "benefit by truly supporting freedom".

The Ukrainian president urged the Davos gathering to not to use the WEF's theme for the year—History at a Turning Point— "only as a rhetoric". Instead, they should act decisively against Russia as the global inaction would mean that "brute force will rule the world".

The world leaders adopted a soft approach against Moscow in 2014, when the Crimean peninsula was invaded, Zelensky said. This encouraged the Russian regime to launch an all-out invasion against Ukraine.

While Ukraine has resisted the Russian military for a period "longer than expected", the country "is short on time now", Zelensky said. "I’m pretty sure that no one knows how much time Europe or the World has."

Infrastructure worth around $565 billion has been damaged, according to the estimates released by Kyiv.

The military conflict and sanctions against Russia had stoked global as commodity prices zoom. Food shortages have also been reported, as Russia and Ukraine together account for nearly 25 percent of global wheat exports.

Averting a food crisis

Zelensky, on being asked at the WEF on what Ukraine could do to avert a global food crisis, said the world leaders need to establish a corridor to facilitate food supplies.

"A corridor must be established to allow exports of essential items such as wheat and sunflower oil. If this is not done, then there may be shortages of these food products in various parts of the world, including Asia and Africa," he said.

Zelensky also accused Russia of "stealing" Ukrainian grains after blocking its access to the Black Sea port. The president added that he would be speaking to his counterparts of Turkey, Poland and Switzerland, as well as other leaders of Europe and the United Nations "to find a solution".