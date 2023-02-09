English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Zelensky asks allies for fighter jets on UK visit

    Britain said it would consider the proposal in the "long term", although the United States and other NATO allies remain wary of getting more embroiled in Ukraine's war with Russia.

    AFP
    February 09, 2023 / 12:03 AM IST
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shake hands after signing a declaration of unity at a military facility at a military facility in Lulworth, Dorset in southern England on February 8, 2023. Zelensky used a visit to London to urge allies to send combat aircraft to his war-torn country, which Britain said it would consider in the

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shake hands after signing a declaration of unity at a military facility at a military facility in Lulworth, Dorset in southern England on February 8, 2023. Zelensky used a visit to London to urge allies to send combat aircraft to his war-torn country, which Britain said it would consider in the "long term". Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP

    President Volodymyr Zelensky used a historic visit to London on Wednesday to urge allies to send combat aircraft to Ukraine and deliver "wings for freedom".

    Britain said it would consider the proposal in the "long term", although the United States and other NATO allies remain wary of getting more embroiled in Ukraine's war with Russia.

    As the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion looms and Ukraine braces for a fresh Russian offensive in the east, Zelensky is pushing ever harder for friendly nations to send tanks, jets and missiles.

    Britain has offered to train Ukrainian fighter pilots on top of an existing programme that has already prepared 10,000 troops for battle.