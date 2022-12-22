 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zelenskiy tells U.S. Congress world cannot stand aside over Ukraine war

Dec 22, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on his first wartime foreign visit, used an address to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday to warn that the Ukraine war will shape the world for generations and no country can hope to be safe if it stands aside.

Seeking more U.S. support for Kyiv's war effort, Zelenskiy, wearing his trademark olive green pants and sweater, earlier met President Joe Biden at the White House, who urged Americans and the world to keep backing Kyiv in 2023, when congressional approval for aid will be harder to secure.

The United States has sent about $50 billion in assistance to Kyiv as Europe's biggest land conflict since World War Two drags on, killing tens of thousands of people, driving millions from their homes and reducing cities to ruins.

But some Republicans, who will take control of the House of Representatives from Democrats on Jan. 3, have expressed concerns about the price tag. They could hold up billions of dollars in war aid starting next month.

"This struggle will define in what world our children and grandchildren will live and then their children and grandchildren," Zelenskiy told a joint session of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

"The world is too interconnected and interdependent to allow someone to stay aside and at the same time to feel safe when such a battle continues."