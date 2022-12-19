English
    Zelenskiy says Ukraine preparing for all defence scenarios

    Reuters
    December 19, 2022 / 07:05 AM IST
    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that protecting Ukraine's borders was a "constant priority" and that his country was ready for all possible scenarios with Russia and its ally Belarus.

    "Protecting our border, both with Russia and Belarus – is our constant priority," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "We are preparing for all possible defence scenarios."

    Zelenskiy made his remarks on the eve of a visit to Belarus by Russian President Vladimir Putin's amid discussion of a possible new offensive by Moscow and suggestions it could originate in Belarus.

    In his address, Zelenskiy issued a new appeal to Western nations to provide Ukraine with effective air defences. He also said his forces were holding the town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, where some of the fiercest fighting has been seen.
