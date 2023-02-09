 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hopes for EU jets, gets standing ovation in Brussels

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:41 PM IST

Speaking during his first in-person meeting with all the 27 national leaders of a union Ukraine wants to join, Zelenskiy did not say who could provide jets, adding that some deals were still in the works, while others could not be made public.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that several European Union leaders were ready to provide Kyiv with aircraft to help it fight against Russia's invasion.

While he said that "Free Europe cannot be imagined without free Ukraine", and despite all the cheers and standing ovations he received during his Brussels visit, Zelenskiy heard from European Council chief Charles Michel that the road to EU membership would be long and hard.

EU countries have supplied large amounts of arms to Ukraine over the past year and have become increasingly comfortable with sending heavy weaponry such as battle tanks.