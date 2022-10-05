Zaporizhzhia plant to operate under Russian supervision after annexation

(Image: AP)

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant will operate under the supervision of Russian agencies after President Vladimir Putin formally annexed the wider Zaporizhzhia region this week, the RIA state-owned news agency reported.

Another state-owned news agency, TASS, reported that Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will visit Moscow in the coming days to discuss the situation at the plant.

Russia moved to annex Zaporizhzhia and three other regions after holding what it called referendums votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.