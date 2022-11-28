English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : CA Business Leaders 40Under40 Awards registration is LIVE
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant remains under Moscow control: Russia installed administration

    "The media are actively spreading fakes that Russia is allegedly planning to withdraw from Enerhodar and leave the (nuclear plant). This information is not true," the Russian backed administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

    Reuters
    November 28, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains under Russian control, the Russia-installed administration of the occupied Enerhodar city said on Monday, after a senior Ukrainian official suggested Russian forces were preparing to leave.

    "The media are actively spreading fakes that Russia is allegedly planning to withdraw from Enerhodar and leave the (nuclear plant). This information is not true," the Russian backed administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

    The head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy firm said on Sunday there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to vacate the vast Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which they seized in March soon after their invasion.

    The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Monday that Ukrainian forces late last week destroyed six units of Russian military equipment and about 30 Russian servicemen were injured in fighting near Enerhodar.

    Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.

    Many of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's workers live in the nearby Enerhodar city that has been under Russian occupation since the early days of the invasion.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin moved in September to annex Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and the Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine where his forces claim partial control in a move condemned by Kyiv and its Western allies as illegal.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia #Ukraine #World News #Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
    first published: Nov 28, 2022 12:29 pm