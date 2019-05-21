App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 12:28 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Yuan edges up as US eases restrictions on Huawei

The US government on May 20 allowed Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to purchase American-made goods in order to maintain existing networks and provide software updates to existing Huawei handsets until August 19.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

China's yuan firmed against the dollar on May 21, as sentiment improved slightly after Washington temporarily eased restrictions on Huawei, while a firmer-than-expected official midpoint discouraged bets against the renminbi.

The US government on May 20 allowed Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to purchase American-made goods in order to maintain existing networks and provide software updates to existing Huawei handsets until August 19.

The US move eased some worries that Sino-US trade tensions would be further inflamed and inflict deeper losses on the Chinese currency. The yuan has dropped around 2.5 percent since US President Donald Trump said on May 5 he was going to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) lowered the midpoint rate for a ninth straight day to a fresh nearly five-month low of 6.8990 per dollar, 2 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.8988.

related news

However, traders said recent official fixings had come in persistently higher than consensus. They expected the fixing to be weaker than the key 6.9 per dollar level on May 21.

The firmer-than-expected official guidance rate suggested the authorities might be uncomfortable with the yuan's rapid slide and aimed to slow its depreciation. On May 21, the midpoint was 69 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 6.9059.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.9094 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9024 at midday, 109 pips firmer than the previous late session close and 0.05 percent softer than the midpoint.

Traders said the firmer-than-expected fixing and the central bank's recent pledge to keep the yuan stable kept a floor under the currency.

"It feels like the central bank will step in to prop up the yuan directly very soon," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Several traders said there are concerns major state-owned banks, who often act on behalf of the PBOC in the foreign exchange market, will sell dollars if the yuan continues to drift towards the psychologically key 7 per dollar mark.

"If more substantial pressures were to emerge - for instance if the threshold of 7 to the US dollar were to be threatened again -  we would expect the PBOC to intervene in order to dampen those pressures," Louis Kuijs, chief Asia economist at Oxford Economics in Hong Kong, said in a note.

Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of the PBOC, told the PBOC-run Financial News in an interview on May 19 that the central bank was confident of its ability to maintain stable operations in China's foreign exchange market.

Pan also reiterated that the central bank will keep the yuan basically stable at reasonable and balanced levels.

As of midday, the offshore yuan was trading at 6.9265 per dollar.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 21, 2019 12:15 pm

tags #world #yuan

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Kartik Aaryan wants Jacqueline Fernandez to date THIS kind of a man

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

Man Thrashed With Broken Furniture by Criminal's Supporters Inside Guj ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid, Tahir, Chahal and Other Spinners Who Can ...

Rupee Edges 6 Paise Higher Against USD Ahead of Election Outcome

Home Ministry Asks States & UTs to Remain Alert Ahead of Vote Counting ...

IIMC Admit Card 2019 For Entrance Examination Released at iimc.nic.in. ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP, SP Vying for Nishad

Sri Lanka Further Extends Emergency a Month after Easter Sunday Suicid ...

British Open: Joshna Chinappa Enters Pre-Quarterfinals

HOS Result 2019: HBSE Declares Haryana Open School Class 10th, 12th R ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.