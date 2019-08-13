App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2019 01:46 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Yuan at right level, disorderly capital flows unlikely: China's central bank official

China is confident that the yuan will be a "strong currency" over the medium and long term, Zhu Jun said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's yuan is at an appropriate level currently and its fluctuations will not necessarily cause disorderly capital flows, a senior official at the People's Bank of China told Reuters on August 13.

China is able to "navigate all scenarios" arising from Washington's recent move to label Beijing a currency manipulator, Zhu Jun, head of the central bank's international department, said in a text interview with Reuters.

She said China was "shocked" by the US Treasury Department's move last week to label China a currency manipulator, hours after China let the yuan drop through a key support level to its lowest point in more than a decade.

Close
China is confident that the yuan will be a "strong currency" over the medium and long term, Zhu said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 13, 2019 01:35 pm

tags #China #Economy #world #yuan

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.