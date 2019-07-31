App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 10:26 PM IST | Source: AP

YouTube sensation Grant Thompson dies at 38 in paragliding crash

YouTube said in a tweet that he was a "gifted, passionate and endlessly curious creator."

AP @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter

The creator of the YouTube channel 'King of Random', whose experiments and hands-on science tips drew 11 million subscribers, has died in a Utah paragliding crash.

Jonathan Grant Thompson, 38, was found dead on July 29, Washington County Sheriff's Lt. David Crouse said. The cause is under investigation.

Thompson's videos have been watched more than a billion times.

Close

They range from filling a balloon with liquid nitrogen to making a laser-assisted blowgun. Some were practical, like how to get better cell phone reception, while others were whimsical, like building a raft from rice cakes.

His most popular video was about how to make gummy candies in the shape of Legos.

Thompson made headlines last year after complaints about explosions in his suburban Salt Lake City backyard brought criminal charges. He agreed to make safety-themed videos as part of a plea deal.

His many followers are expressing their condolences, calling him a creative force on the platform whose unconventional approach sparked their interest in science.

YouTube said in a tweet that he was a "gifted, passionate and endlessly curious creator."

Thompson had been making videos since 2010.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 10:24 pm

