    YouTube back online after outage disrupts services

    "All fixed you should now be able to log in, switch between accounts, and use the account menu & navigation bar across all services (YouTube, YouTube TV, YouTube Music, YouTube Studio) and devices," YouTube tweeted.

    April 13, 2022
    The ministry saw the contents as a “concerted effort to sow unrest in India”. (Representative image)

    Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Tuesday it has fixed issues that had disrupted certain features for several thousands of its users across the online video sharing and social media platform.

    "All fixed you should now be able to log in, switch between accounts, and use the account menu & navigation bar across all services (YouTube, YouTube TV, YouTube Music, YouTube Studio) and devices," YouTube tweeted.

    Nearly 10,000 users had reported issues with the service on Downdetector, a website that tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

    Logging in, switching accounts and using the navigation bar were among the issues faced by users, YouTube tweeted at the time of disruption.

    Users had also reported issues with accessing live television platform YouTube TV, according to the outage-tracking website.

    The issue affecting the platform was not immediately clear.



