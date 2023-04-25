 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsWorld

You’re Doing Points and Miles All Wrong, Says Barbara Corcoran

Bloomberg
Apr 25, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST

Undeterred, she borrowed $1,000 and started a minuscule NYC real estate company, the Corcoran Group, which she eventually sold in 2001 for $66 million. “All my best successes come on the heels of failure,” she says.

Last year, Corcoran teamed up with Trey Zoeller, founder of Jefferson’s Bourbon, to create the Marian McClain Entrepreneurial Fund, which aims to kickstart innovative business ideas with grants of up to $20,000.

Barbara Corcoran is a true rags-to-riches legend. In college, she had straight D’s, and by the time she turned 23, she’d been through 20 jobs. Undeterred, she borrowed $1,000 and started a minuscule NYC real estate company, the Corcoran Group, which she eventually sold in 2001 for $66 million. “All my best successes come on the heels of failure,” she says.

These days, Corcoran is best known as the most amiable investor on Shark Tank, though she is also the author of the bestselling memoir Shark Tales, How I Turned $1,000 into a Billion Dollar Business, and host of the podcast Business Unusual with Barbara Corcoran. She’s also the co-founder of Barbara Corcoran Investment Partners, which invests in an array of industries far beyond real estate.

Last year, Corcoran teamed up with Trey Zoeller, founder of Jefferson’s Bourbon, to create the Marian McClain Entrepreneurial Fund, which aims to kickstart innovative business ideas with grants of up to $20,000. “People need help,” says Corcoran. “If I didn't get that $1,000 loan, I never could have started.”

Now she’s practically unstoppable, especially where travel is concerned. Although it only takes two trips to Los Angeles a year to tape each season of Shark Tank—“the least of my travels,” she says—Corcoran accumulates hundreds of thousands of miles, typically taking from 30 to 40 trips a year. And shockingly, she does almost all of it in coach. Here’s why—plus a slew of other tips.