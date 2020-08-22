172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|you-can-earn-rs-1-41-lakh-in-germany-by-doing-absolutely-nothing-5743081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 10:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

You can earn Rs 1.41 lakh in Germany by doing absolutely nothing

The University of Fine Arts in Hamburg plans to offer an 'idleness grant' worth 1,600 euros (Rs 1.41 lakh approximately) to applicants who love sitting idle

Moneycontrol News
The university is accepting applications for the project till September 15, 2020, and the grant will be awarded to those who qualify by January 2021
The university is accepting applications for the project till September 15, 2020, and the grant will be awarded to those who qualify by January 2021

Sitting idle and doing nothing usually comes at a cost – having no income. But things may be different in Germany.

According to a report by The Guardian, a university in Germany will be paying applicants for not doing anything.

The University of Fine Arts in Hamburg plans to offer an “idleness grant” worth 1,600 euros (Rs 1.41 lakh approximately) to applicants who love sitting idle.

Close

In the application form, the varsity asks four questions - what you do not want to do, how long you wish not to do it, why you think it is important not to do this in particular, and what makes you the right person to not do the task.

The concept being explored here is the brainchild of design theorist Friedrich von Borries. He says it is aimed at understanding how sustainability and high accolades can exist side by side.

Explaining the concept further, Borries said: “We want to focus on ‘active inactivity’. If you say you are not going to move for a week, then that is impressive. If you propose to not move and think, then that might be better.”

The university is accepting applications for the project till September 15, 2020, and the grant will be awarded to those who qualify by January 2021.
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 10:22 pm

tags #Germany #University of Fine Arts #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.