you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 01:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yemen, Iran, Jamal Khashoggi murder top Mike Pompeo's talks in Saudi Arabia

Pompeo was meeting with the Saudi king and crown prince on January 14, the latest stop of a Middle East tour that has so far been dominated by questions and concerns about the withdrawal of US troops from Syria.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Saudi Arabia for talks on a range of Mideast crises topped by the conflicts in Syria and Yemen, threats from Iran and the Saudi response to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year.

Pompeo was meeting with the Saudi king and crown prince on January 14, the latest stop of a Middle East tour that has so far been dominated by questions and concerns about the withdrawal of US troops from Syria.

Speaking with senior Saudi officials on his arrival in Riyadh on January 13, Pompeo stressed the importance ending fighting in Yemen and keeping up pressure Iran.

The State Department said Pompeo also made clear the importance of a credible investigation into Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi Consulate in Turkey in October.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 01:05 pm

