you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yale University accused of discriminating against Asian-Americans, whites in admissions

This is the second time the US Justice Department openly confronted an Ivy League school. In 2018, it had backed Asian American students when they had accused Harvard of discriminating against them to favour students of Hispanic and African American origin.

Moneycontrol News
Rank 8 | Yale University | Country: United States.
The United States Justice Department, on August 13, accused the prestigious Yale University of discriminating against Asian-Americans and white applicants in its undergraduate admission procedure.

After conducting a two-year-long investigation, the Justice Department observed that the university has been violating civil rights law, The New York Times reported.

This is the second time the Justice Department openly confronted an Ivy League school. In 2018, it had backed Asian American students when they had accused Harvard of discriminating against them to favour students of Hispanic and African American origin.

The department also accused Yale of violating Supreme Court rulings by using race as a predominant or determining factor in admissions.

related news

Announcing the Justice Department’s decision, Eric Dreiband, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, said: “There is no such thing as a nice form of race discrimination. Unlawfully dividing Americans into racial and ethnic blocks fosters stereotypes, bitterness and division.”

Yale, however, junked the allegations as “baseless’ and justified its admissions process saying the university reviews the 'whole person' while deciding whether to admit a student. This, they reportedly said, involves more than their academic achievements, such as interests and leadership qualities that could “contribute to the Yale community and the world.”

Notably, Trump administration has been against race-based admissions at elite universities and had rapped Harvard for the same reasons as Yale. Just like Harvard had maintained it is important to achieve true diversity by admitting students of different racial and ethnic backgrounds, Yale also said it “will not waver in its commitment to educating a student body whose diversity is a mark of its excellence.”
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 08:52 pm

