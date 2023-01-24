 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Xylem to buy Evoqua in $7.5 billion deal to tap water demand

Reuters
Jan 24, 2023 / 06:26 AM IST

Evoqua shareholders will receive 0.480 new Xylem shares for each Evoqua share they own, representing a premium of about 29% based on Friday's closing prices.

Water technology company Xylem Inc on Monday agreed to buy Evoqua Water Technologies Corp in a $7.5 billion all-stock deal, aiming to tap into growing global awareness of risks around water scarcity.

Shares in Xylem, which provides water and waste water treatment services, closed down nearly 8% on Monday after recouping some earlier losses, as investors disapproved of the hefty price tag.

Evoqua's wastewater management business has enjoyed broad demand from most of its operations in recent months, but the purchase price - which reaches $7.5 billion including debt - spooked investors, CFRA analyst Jonathan Sakraida said.