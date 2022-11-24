 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Xiaomi revenue falls in third quarter as COVID-19 controls bite

Reuters
Nov 24, 2022 / 06:48 AM IST

Sales in the third quarter reached 70.17 billion yuan ($9.81 billion), down from 78.063 billion yuan the same quarter a year ago, slightly missing analyst expectations of 70.52 billion yuan.

(Photographer: Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg)

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK) on Wednesday reported a 9.7% fall in third-quarter revenue, hit by China's COVID-19 restrictions and softening consumer demand.

Sales in the third quarter reached 70.17 billion yuan ($9.81 billion), down from 78.063 billion yuan the same quarter a year ago, slightly missing analyst expectations of 70.52 billion yuan.

Net income fell 59.1% to 2.12 billion over the period from 5.176 billion yuan one year ago.

China's consumer consumption has remained weak as cities across the country continue to implement lockdowns to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant.

The electronics sector has taken a large hit in turn. Shipments of smartphones in the third quarter fell 11% in China and 9% globally, research firm Canalys has said.

Revenue from smartphones, which make up roughly 60% of Xiaomi's total sales, fell 11.1% year-on-year.