App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 12:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Xiaomi growth slows as fewer people buy phones, Huawei competition bites

Xiaomi's stock, which has nearly halved from its IPO price, was down 6% in afternoon trading on August 21.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp posted its slowest revenue growth as a public company, missing analysts' estimates, as it lost market share to Huawei and customers held on to their phones before a 5G refresh.

Xiaomi's stock, which has nearly halved from its IPO price, was down 6% in afternoon trading on August 21.

China's smartphone market, the world's largest, is shrinking but consumers there are rallying in support of Huawei as it battles US trade restrictions.

Close

Xiaomi's market share in China declined by a fifth in the April-June quarter even as Huawei's share surged by 31%, according to research firm Canalys. Globally, the smartphone market shrank 2.3% in the same period, according to research firm IDC.

related news

Xiaomi, which debuted its shares in July last year, said on Tuesday that it failed to grow smartphone shipments in the second quarter, which stood at 32 million.

"Customers are generally holding existing smartphones for longer with manufacturers hoping that 5G will provide compelling reasons for customers to upgrade their phones," Morningstar analyst Dan Baker said in a research note.

The company's second-quarter revenue rose 15% to 51.95 billion yuan ($7.4 billion) from 45.24 billion yuan a year earlier, but fell short of the 53.52 billion yuan expected by analysts, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Net income slumped 87% to 1.96 billion yuan as the fair value of its investments switched to a loss in the second quarter, from a gain a year earlier.

DIVERSIFICATION

Still, Xiaomi's adjusted profit of 3.64 billion yuan beat the 2.74 billion yuan expected by analysts.

While Xiaomi makes most of its money by selling mobile handsets, like other Chinese tech companies it is seeking new sources of revenue.

The company is investing in artificial intelligence and smart-home devices. Revenue in the "internet of things" and lifestyle products business jumped 44% and accounted for more than a quarter of the total.

The firm has invested in several companies making semiconductors or other key hardware components, trying to emulate the success of Huawei's HiSilicon semiconductor division.

In the second quarter, Xiaomi funded Verisilicon, a Shanghai-based chip design firm. It also invested in Bestechnic, which designs chips for audio devices.

Three of the companies Xiaomi invested in listed on China's newly-opened STAR market, and helped it generate asset-divestment gains of 551.8 million yuan.

Xiaomi's chief financial officer, Chew Shou Zi, said the investments stemmed in part from the company's hopes to build a "Chinese supply chain", while improving its internal research and development abilities.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 12:15 pm

tags #Business #Huawei #Technology #world #Xiaomi

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.