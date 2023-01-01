 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Xi says China in new phase of Covid fight, warns of challenges

Bloomberg
Jan 01, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

“Following a science-based and targeted approach, we have adapted our Covid response in light of the evolving situation, to protect the life and health of the people to the greatest extent possible,” Xi said in his New Year’s speech Saturday.

Xi Jinping (File photo)

President Xi Jinping said China has entered a new phase in its fight against the coronavirus and tough challenges remain, his most frank public comments on the reversal of the Covid Zero policy that’s resulted in nationwide outbreaks and tested the health system and economy.

On Friday, Xi made his first comments on the Covid Zero policy since his government took its first easing steps on Dec. 7. He said the strategy was “optimized” to protect people’s lives and minimize economic costs. China’s sudden exit from Covid Zero — which for almost three years had required mass testing, snap lockdowns and mostly closed borders — has sparked a surge of infections.

“With extraordinary efforts, we have prevailed over unprecedented difficulties and challenges, and it has not been an easy journey for anyone,” Xi said, in what seems to be a rare acknowledge of the hardships the Chinese people endured during the punishing lockdowns, as well as in the rapid spread of Covid.

The country is moving into a new phase of Covid control, Xi said, calling on the public to have patience. “Let’s make an extra effort to pull through, as perseverance and solidarity mean victory,” he said, adding the “light of hope is right in front of us.”

China’s economy has “enjoyed sound development,” Xi said. Gross domestic product exceeded 120 trillion yuan ($17.4 trillion) this year, according to Xi, suggesting the economy grew at least 4.4% in 2022. Analysts had forecast growth to slow to 3% this year.