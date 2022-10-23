Xi Jinping unveils a leadership team stacked with loyalists

A third term means further consolidation in Xi Jinping's power and signals a continuation of China’s domestic and foreign policies (File photo)

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, formally secured another term as head of the Communist Party on Sunday and stacked the party’s top echelon with his protégés and allies.

Xi never appeared in serious doubt of gaining his third five-year term as party general secretary in a ritual vote of the party’s elite who had gathered for a congress in Beijing.

Xi has appointed to the party’s Politburo Standing Committee — the apex of power — officials who have longstanding ties to him, sometimes dating back decades, or who have vigorously carried out his agenda and promoted his ideology.

He has signaled that he intends to fortify China against a plethora of perceived dangers at home and abroad by turning the country into a leading technology and military power, and upgrading its already formidable national security apparatus.

“Only hardship brings greatness; only arduousness brings greater glory,” he said at a news conference introducing the new lineup of leaders.

The members are:

Xi Jinping: As well as party leader, he retains his title as head of the military, and is likely to remain state president.

Li Qiang: A new member. As party chief of Shanghai, he oversaw a contentious COVID lockdown. But his longstanding ties to Xi appeared to help him through.

Zhao Leji: The low-key head of the party’s agency for investigating corruption and disloyalty.

Wang Huning: The party’s veteran ideological seer, who has shaped Xi’s nationalist ideas. He may get a new role.

Cai Qi: A new member. His ties to Xi go back over two decades to Fujian province. Xi showed his trust by appointing him party chief of Beijing, the all-important capital.

Ding Xuexiang: A new member. A close aide to Xi, he almost always travels with the top leader, and helps him manage party matters.

Li Xi: A new member. He is the party secretary of Guangdong province, where he tightened top-down control. He is set to lead the party’s agency for investigating corrupt or disloyal officials.

Xi Jinping came to power in 2012. His predecessor, Hu Jintao, stepped down after 10 years at the top of the Communist Party, creating expectations that future leaders would follow his example. But now Xi, 69, has broken that mold.

In 2018, he engineered the abolition of a term limit on the presidency — another position he holds. He now could serve indefinitely as leader of party and state, as well as the military.