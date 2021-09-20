MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Xi Jinping to address UNGA on September 21, to deliver important remarks: Chinese FM

This year’s UNGA session commenced on September 14 under the Presidency of Abdulla Shahid. The high-level week - the General Debate - will run from September 21, with US President Joe Biden addressing world leaders on Tuesday.

PTI
September 20, 2021 / 03:31 PM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: Reuters/Thomas Peter)

Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday and will deliver important remarks via video link, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

This year’s UNGA session commenced on September 14 under the Presidency of Abdulla Shahid. The high-level week - the General Debate - will run from September 21, with US President Joe Biden addressing world leaders on Tuesday.

More than 100 Heads of State and Government, as well as Foreign Ministers and diplomats, will participate in person in the annual General Debate.

Xi will address the UNGA on Tuesday and deliver important remarks via video link, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced. She did not provide more details.

The Chinese president's address will take place days after the US, Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance - widely seen as an effort to counter China's influence in the contested South China Sea.

Close

Related stories

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Wednesday announced the formation of the pact, known as Aukus, which will see Australia being given the technology to build nuclear-powered submarines.

President Xi is also expected to touch upon the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

China has been proactively highlighting its stand on the Afghanistan crisis ever since the Taliban seized power in Kabul last month.

On September 17, Xi in his address to the 21st summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at Dushanbe, he said the SCO countries should step up coordination and encourage Afghanistan to put in place an inclusive political framework wedded to moderate policies and resolutely fight all forms of terrorism.

He also called the SCO countries to facilitate a smooth transfer of power in Afghanistan.

“The withdrawal of foreign troops has opened a new page in its history. But Afghanistan still faces many daunting challenges, and it needs the support and assistance of the international community, particularly countries in our region” Xi said.

"We need to encourage Afghanistan to put in place a broad-based and inclusive political framework, adopt prudent and moderate domestic and foreign policies, resolutely fight all forms of terrorism, live in amity with its neighbours and truly embark on a path of peace, stability and development," he said.
PTI
Tags: #China #UNGA #World News #Xi Jinping
first published: Sep 20, 2021 03:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.