Russian matryoshka dolls with portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin are displayed among others for sale at a souvenir shop in Moscow, Russia, on March 21, 2023. (AP/PTI)

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said he wanted to "strengthen coordination and cooperation with Russia", speaking during a summit with Vladimir Putin.

"I propose strengthening our coordination and cooperation," Xi said during the meeting in the Kremlin on a second day of talks with the Russian leader.