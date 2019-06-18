App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2019 09:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Xi Jinping tells Trump China and the US will 'lose by fighting'

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for cooperation in a phone call with Donald Trump on June 18, confirming he would meet the US leader at the G20 summit amid a bruising trade war.

'China and the US will both gain by cooperating, and lose by fighting,' Xi told Trump, according to a readout by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

First Published on Jun 18, 2019 09:33 pm

tags #China #Donald Trump #World News #Xi Jinping

