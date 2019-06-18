Xi Jinping tells Trump China and the US will 'lose by fighting'

'China and the US will both gain by cooperating, and lose by fighting,' Xi told Trump, according to a readout by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for cooperation in a phone call with Donald Trump on June 18, confirming he would meet the US leader at the G20 summit amid a bruising trade war.'China and the US will both gain by cooperating, and lose by fighting,' Xi told Trump, according to a readout by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 18, 2019 09:33 pm