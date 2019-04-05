App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 11:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Xi Jinping says 'new substantial progress' made to end US-China trade war

Xi's remarks were part of a message conveyed to US President Donald Trump at the White House by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing's lead negotiator to resolve the nine month-long trade war.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said that "new substantial progress" has been made on the China-US economic agreement, generating optimism for an end to the trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Xi's remarks were part of a message conveyed to US President Donald Trump at the White House by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, Beijing's lead negotiator to resolve the nine month-long trade war.

The US and China are locked in a trade war since Trump imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium items from China in March last year, a move that sparked fears of a global trade war. In response, China imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on billions of dollars worth of American imports.

China is the world's second largest economy after the US.

related news

Liu, who is in Washington to continue the trade negotiations, met President Trump on Thursday and conveyed Xi's message.

The Chinese President said that new substantial progress has been made on the text of the China-US economic and trade agreement in the past more than one month.

Xi encouraged the two sides to keep up with the spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and resolve issues of mutual concern so as to conclude the negotiations on the agreement text as soon as possible.

Under the current situation, a healthy and stable development of China-US relations concerns the interests of both Chinese and American people, as well as the interests of people of other countries around the world, and it needs, in particular, their strategic leadership, Xi told Trump, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi also said that he is ready to keep close contact with Trump through various means, and believes that the China-US relations will make new and greater progress under their joint guidance.

Top trade officials of the US and China have been holding a series of talks to end the trade war.

Trump is demanding China to reduce the USD 375 billion trade deficit and protection of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), technology transfer and more access to American goods to Chinese markets.

The US increased tariffs on over USD 250 billion worth of Chinese imports and threatened to extend 25 per cent tariffs on USD 200 billion Chinese imports. China too slapped reciprocal tariffs on some US products.

Trump held back his threat to impose additional tariffs on the rest of Chinese imports as both sides stepped up talks to finalise the text of the deal.

Liu, after meeting Trump, said the Chinese and US negotiation teams have over the past two days conducted fruitful consultations and reached new consensus on important issues such as the text of the economic and trade agreement.

During the meeting, Liu said that the two sides, guided by the consensus reached by the two heads of state, will continue with the consultations to achieve more progress on issues of mutual concern so as to conclude the negotiations as soon as possible, Xinhua reported.

Separately, Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson Gao Feng announced reciprocal suspension of additional tariffs slapped by both the countries on each other's goods since last year, saying the move would "undoubtedly" create a conducive atmosphere for the China-US economic and trade negotiations.

China's State Council or central cabinet said last Sunday that China would continue to suspend additional tariffs on US vehicles and auto parts after March 31, in a goodwill gesture following a US decision to delay tariff hikes on Chinese imports.

China said in December it would suspend additional 25 per cent tariffs on US made vehicles and auto parts for three months, following a truce in the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 11:05 am

tags #China #trade war #US #World News #Xi Jinping

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Mayawati Attacks BJP Over Demonetisation, Compares it to Indira Gandhi ...

Italian Footballer’s Retirement Match Stopped by ‘Helicopter Kidna ...

Best Wireless Earphones to Buy Under Rs 5,000 in India

Sanjay Dutt on 'Sanju' Criticism: My Whitewashing Happened When SC Sai ...

SC Refuses to Entertain Plea Challenging Aadhaar Ordinance

Britain's House of Commons Has a Leak and Social Media is Flooded With ...

'Will Send You to Jail': SC Warns Ranbaxy Promoters for Not Clearing D ...

Harley-Davidson Unveils Summer Internship Program in India

Apple Cuts iPhone XR Prices in India by Rs 17,900 For Limited Time Sta ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns flat, Nifty holds 11 ...

Cipla gains 3% after receiving EIR from USFDA

Jyothy Labs shares jump 5% after Macquarie initiates coverage 'outperf ...

Shares of HFCs jump, DHFL surges over 8%

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

No Fathers In Kashmir movie review: Ashvin Kumar's courage and empathy ...

Jeff Bezos' most expensive divorce settlement; retains voting power in ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

US and China likely to finalise agreement after nine-month trade war; ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts a ...

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosan ...

Could Vin Diesel and James Cameron be working together on the next Ava ...

Sophie Turner reunites with Game of Thrones’ King Joffrey making Joe ...

Priyanka Chopra teases fans with a glimpse of Jonas Brothers’ new tr ...

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Twitter gets touchy

Rashmika Mandanna may not get the desired roles this year, predicts ga ...

Game Of Thrones season 4 recap: The monstrous Joffrey Lannister meets ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.