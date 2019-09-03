App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Xi Jinping says country facing a period of 'concentrated risks'

Xi is gearing up to mark the highly sensitive anniversary of 70 years since the founding of Communist China on October 1 with a massive military parade in Beijing, and will want to leave nothing to chance to overshadow the festivities.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China is entering a period where it faces "concentrated risks" - economically, politically and diplomatically - and the country must be able to fight and win against those who challenge China's bottom lines, President Xi Jinping said on September 3.

Xi is gearing up to mark the highly sensitive anniversary of 70 years since the founding of Communist China on October 1 with a massive military parade in Beijing, and will want to leave nothing to chance to overshadow the festivities.

But Xi and his ruling Communist Party, which values stability above all else, are facing a series of difficulties and setbacks, from a slowing economy amid a bruising trade war with the United States, to violent protests in Hong Kong.

Close

Speaking at the Central Party School, which trains rising officials destined for higher office, Xi said there must be a "resolute struggle" against any risks and challenges to the party's leadership, the country's sovereignty and security and anything that threatens the country's core interests.

related news

"As long as it comes, we must carry out a resolute struggle, and we must achieve victory," state media cited Xi as saying.

"At present and in the future, China's development has entered into a period where risks and challenges continue to increase or are becoming concentrated. The major struggles to be faced will not become less," he added.

Xi said those struggles covered the economy, politics, culture, society, the environment, defence, Hong Kong, Taiwan and diplomacy.

"They will become even more complex," he added.

Party officials must be clear headed about where the risks are and how to recognise them, Xi said.

"Cadres in leadership positions must be warriors who dare to struggle and are good at struggle," he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 3, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #world

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.