Last Updated : Mar 10, 2020 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Xi Jinping says coronavirus 'basically curbed' at epicentre

Xi said "initial success has been made in stabilising the situation and turning the tide in Hubei and Wuhan," the official Xinhua news agency reported after the Chinese leader paid his first visit to the city since the crisis erupted in January.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chinese President Xi Jinping declared March 10 that the spread of the deadly coronavirus epidemic has been "basically curbed" at its epicentre in Hubei province and its capital Wuhan.

Xi said "initial success has been made in stabilising the situation and turning the tide in Hubei and Wuhan," the official Xinhua news agency reported after the Chinese leader paid his first visit to the city since the crisis erupted in January.

First Published on Mar 10, 2020 06:45 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Health #World News #Xi Jinping

