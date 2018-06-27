App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 09:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Xi Jinping says China not 'expansionist' but won't give up territory

"Chinese people must build a strong socialist modernised country, but we insist on taking the path of peaceful development." China President Xi Jinping said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Xi Jinping told US Defence Secretary James Mattis today that China would not create chaos in the world, but he defended its claim to disputed islands in the South China Sea.

"Chinese people must build a strong socialist modernised country, but we insist on taking the path of peaceful development. We will not follow the path of expansionism and colonialism, we will not bring chaos to the world," Xi told the visiting Pentagon chief.

But Xi, quoted by Xinhua news agency, added: "From the territory left by our ancestors, (we won't) give up even one inch.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 09:15 pm

tags #China #Current Affairs #James Mattis #US #World News #Xi Jinping

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.