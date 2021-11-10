MARKET NEWS

Xi Jinping says China is ready to work with US to manage differences

The Asian giant was ready to work to enhance exchanges and cooperation across the board, Xi said in a letter read by Qin Gang, its ambassador to the United States.

Reuters
November 10, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST

China stands ready to work with the United States to properly manage differences, President Xi Jinping has said, according to a statement posted on the website of his country’s U.S. embassy.

The Asian giant was ready to work to enhance exchanges and cooperation across the board, Xi said in a letter read by Qin Gang, its ambassador to the United States.
