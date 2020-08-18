Xi Jinping has 'made the world an enemy', says Chinese Communist Party insider

A former professor at China's elite Central Party School has accused the country's President, Xi Jinping, of "killing a country", and has claimed that many people would want to "withdraw" or "quit" the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

According to a report by The Guardian, Cai Xia, who taught at the higher education institution for top Chinese officials, said under Xi, the CCP is "not a force for progress for China" but is in fact an "obstacle in China's progress".

"I believe I am not the only one who wants to leave this party. More people would like to withdraw or quit this party," Xia told the newspaper in an interview.

"I had intended to quit the party years ago when there was no more room to speak and my voice was completely blocked," Xia added.

Xia was on August 17 expelled from the party after an audio recording in which she is purportedly heard criticising Xi was leaked online in June.

According to The Guardian, she is no longer in China.

The school said in a notice that Xia had "damaged the country’s reputation" by her comments and they were full of "serious political problems".

Xia told the newspaper that there is widespread opposition against Xi within the party but few dare to speak out. The Chinese premier's "unchecked power", she said, has led to inevitable mistakes, including the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xia also asked, during the interview, why Xi waited until January 20 to announce the outbreak of coronavirus in China when, according to a party magazine, he had met the Politburo on January 7 to discuss response to the virus.

"If he knew on January 7, why did it take until January 20 to announce the outbreak? In other words, the fact that people were concealing the news from him is the result of the system. But when he knew the situation on January 7, he did not make it public or mobilise resources. So shouldn’t he bear responsibility?" Xia said, adding that Xi has "made the world an enemy".

"At home, all these big issues are left to him to decide. In other words, whether it is a domestic or international issue, it is very difficult for others to restrict him. It is inevitable that his judgement and decisions will be mistaken," Xia said.

"Those within the party have experienced the last 20, 30 years and they understand which direction is right and which is a dead end," Xia said while speaking about the discontent within the party, particularly within her generation of party officials.

"We are among a group of cadres who started in our posts after reform and opening. So that is why I say everyone is very clear about what is happening," Xia added.